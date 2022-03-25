Bicyclist killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run; suspect sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened near 20th and Grant on the city's south side around 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 25. Police say a vehicle struck a bicyclist and fled the scene.

The bicyclist, an unidentified male that appears to be between 30-40-years-old, sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene after unsuccessful life-saving measures were administered.

Police say a blue 2002-2007 Jeep Liberty was traveling north on S. 20th Street when it collided with a bicyclist at the intersection of Grant Street. Following the collision the Jeep continued north on 20th Street, then east on W. Becher St.

Suspect vehicle in this incident, police say.

The fleeing vehicle was captured on surveillance video and has been identified as a blue 2002-2007 Jeep Liberty four-door SUV. The vehicle should have damage to the front end and possibly the windshield.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

