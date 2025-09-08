Milwaukee hit-and-run, 72-year-old bicyclist seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - A 72-year-old was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 8.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:15 p.m., a vehicle struck a bicyclist near Broadway and Clybourn, and then fled the scene.
The bicyclist, a 72-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for a silver pickup truck and an unknown driver.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7212 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: Milwaukee police sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene of the hit-and-run as the fire department was cleaning the scene.