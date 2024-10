article

The Brief A 34-year-old was hit by a car in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The victim had non-fatal injuries. A 49-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.



One person was hit by a car in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The Milwaukee Police Department said a 34-year-old was hit around 7 p.m. near 51st and Center. The victim had non-fatal injuries.

A 49-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.