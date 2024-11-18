Milwaukee Hepatitis A case confirmed; vaccination clinic Nov. 18

article

The Brief The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) has received a report of a confirmed case of Hepatitis A. One way in which Hepatitis A can be transmitted is through contaminated food and water. Out of an abundance of caution, MHD is offering vaccinations to potentially exposed individuals to prevent further spread of the virus.



According to a news release, the individual is an employee at Beans & Barley, a food establishment located on Milwaukee’s East Side. The individual took necessary precautions after developing symptoms and is fully cooperating with public health officials to minimize the risk of further transmission.

The employee worked at Beans & Barley while infectious between Oct. 31 and Nov. 13. The Milwaukee Health Department is working closely with the restaurant to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed.

Beans & Barley remains open to the public as a safe dining establishment.

There is currently no known ongoing risk to patrons who did not consume food from the restaurant outside the specified timeframe, the Milwaukee Health Department says.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Milwaukee Health Department is offering vaccinations to potentially exposed individuals to prevent further spread of the virus.

Hepatitis A vaccination clinic :

When: Monday, Nov. 18

Where: Northwest Health Center, 7630 W. Mill Rd., Milwaukee

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Individuals can also receive the Hepatitis A two-dose vaccine through their local pharmacy, primary care provider, or at any City of Milwaukee Health Department walk-in immunization clinic.

More information on Hepatitis A can also be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.