Milwaukee tactical situation near 68th and Hope

The Brief A large police presence near 68th and Hope in Milwaukee on Friday. Law enforcement surrounded a duplex in the area. This is a developing story.



A tactical situation is unfolding in the area of 68th and Hope in Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 4.

FOX6 crews on scene reported that law enforcement surrounded a duplex in the area and were attempting to communicate with someone inside.

Around 10:50 a.m. FOX6 crews heard a loud bang at the scene. Around 11:30 a.m., video from the scene showed officers entering the duplex.

68th and Hope, Milwaukee

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.