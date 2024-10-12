Milwaukee Heath Department hosts free vaccine clinic

The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department hosted a free vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 12. The clinic took place at the Southside Health Clinic, where the line went out the door. Those who attended will be entered to win free tickets to the Milwaukee County Zoo or the Milwaukee Art Museum.



Health experts say vaccinations have decreased in recent years, and the Milwaukee Health Department wants to turn things around.

People poured out the doors of the Southside Health Center on Saturday morning, Oct. 21.

Families faced a long line and busy waiting room for one thing.

"Due to COVID we got a little behind on some vaccinations. We just had to get back up to date for her to go to school," said Jamil Bradley, who brought his daughter to the Milwaukee Health Department’s special vaccination clinic.

"Vaccinations are the kind of thing you don’t want to wait on. You got to do what you got to do," added Bradley.

Vaccine clinic

The Milwaukee Health Department says the event is to help families update their children’s school required vaccinations.

That’s why Henry Ahlers brought his son.

"It seems like he is needing the last one of the five," said Ahlers.

The health department says vaccination rates among school-aged children have declined in recent years.

Waiting for the shot

Only 75% of Milwaukee children meet the minimum immunization requirements.

"Vaccines are there to fight off a number of different things," Ahlers added.

Health leaders say vaccinations required for school attendance are crucial for preventing the spread of highly contagious diseases.

Kids received vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, whooping cough, and more.

All participating families will be entered to win free tickets to the Milwaukee County Zoo or the Milwaukee Art Museum.