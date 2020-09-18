Milwaukee health officials see increase in COVID-19 positivity

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - Friday, Sept. 18 marks the 7-week mark for Phase 4.1 of a public health and safety order called 'Moving Milwaukee Forward' -- and unfortunately, there's been a slip in the small gains made in recent weeks.

The last update (Sept. 11) showed a decline in community spread but it was not statistically significant. This week, officials say there has been a minor increase.

Officials say the positivity rate has increased; it is now 6.4 % up from 4.9% last week. City officials will hold in phase 4.1 and reassess our progress next week, September 24, 2020 as a consistent statistically significant decline is our goal.  

MHD will continue to monitor the situation to determine if additional protective measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.  

