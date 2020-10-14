Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Health Department offers free masks for residents

Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Health Department is offering free masks to every resident. 

There are multiple sites throughout the city -- where you can get those masks. CLICK HERE to view those locations.

The masks were created by Too Much Metal, a company in town.

