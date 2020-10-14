Milwaukee Health Department offers free masks for residents

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Health Department is offering free masks to every resident.
There are multiple sites throughout the city -- where you can get those masks. CLICK HERE to view those locations.
The masks were created by Too Much Metal, a company in town.
The City of Milwaukee Health Department is offering free flu vaccines starting Thursday, Oct. 15 at two of its drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.