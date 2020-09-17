Milwaukee Health Department kicks off annual flu vaccine drive

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik kicked off the annual flu vaccine season by receiving their vaccinations on Thursday, Sept. 17.

"It is more important than ever to get that flu vaccination," said Mayor Barrett. "It's possible to be infected with the flu and COVID-19 at the same time."

"I strongly recommend the flu vaccine," said outgoing Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza viruses typically circulate in the United States annually, most commonly from the late fall through the early spring. Most persons who become ill with influenza virus infection recover without serious complications or sequelae.

However, influenza can be associated with serious illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths, particularly among older adults, very young children, pregnant women, and persons of all ages with certain chronic medical conditions.

Commissioner Kowalik talked about the creation of a vaccine for COVID-19. She indicated "vaccine development is a science -- it's a process."

"These are patriotic measures," Barrett said. "We're fighting the war against the pandemic. We're fighting the war against the flu. Let's fight the war together."

Officials say for the upcoming influenza season, a flu vaccination will be paramount to reduce the impact of respiratory illnesses in the population and resulting burdens on the healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials encourage making a plan to get yourself and your family vaccinated by contacting your health care provider to schedule an appointment or checking with your local pharmacy. You can also use vaccinefinder.gov or call 211 to find a provider near you. If cost is a concern, your children may be eligible for the Wisconsin Vaccines for Children program.

In addition to the flu vaccine, people should also: