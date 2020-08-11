Milwaukee Health Department issues guidance for reopening schools in fall

Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department on Tuesday, Aug. 11 released guidance for reopening schools in the fall.

The 10-page MHD K-12 Reopening Guidance notes that "we anticipate COVID-19 will continue to circulate" as the 2020-2021 school year begins, and "students, teachers and other school staff will be at risk for transmitting and acquiring infection."

With that in mind, this guidance is aimed at providing "policies, best practices and strategies schools must implement and recommendations they should consider to optimize education, promote health and safety while mitigating risk throughout the school year."

The guidance notes that required health practices must be implemented at all Milwaukee public, charter, choice, parochial and private schools.

Schools are required to submit two documents, a reopening plan, as well as the completed MHD Safety Assessment Checklist (below) for review and approval before beginning in-person learning with any phase, as listed below. Each submitted plan is required to have a minimum of three phases of education.

Phase A includes fully virtual learning.

Phase B includes a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning.

Phase C includes fully in-person learning.

According to the guidance, MHD will provide approval and guidance for schools to move between phases, and schools "should be prepared to transition seamlessly between phases as suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 are detected."

Phase B and C include physical distancing requirements -- and masks will be required for everyone 3 and older, per the Milwaukee Cares mask mandate. Masks must be worn in school buildings and district offices, or while riding on school transportation vehicles.

Phase B and C also require steps to protect high-risk populations, protective measures, infection prevention and screening -- with schools to review and identify a screening method based on CDC recommendations.

According to the guidance, if more than 3% of a school tests positive, the school must transition to remote learning.

If there's a single positive case, it must be reported to MHD.

MHD has also indicated schools should be designating a "COVID-19 coordinator," with paperwork for that person to fill out identifying the steps taken to adhere to the guidance.