Milwaukee Health Department: Free vaccine clinics Oct. 11-12

The City of Milwaukee Health Department is hosting two vaccination clinics this week to help families update their children’s school-required vaccinations.

Clinic Information:

Friday, October 11: 3–6 p.m. at Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Road)

Saturday, October 12: 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd Street)

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone 6 months and older, regardless of insurance status. For other school-required vaccines, children must meet eligibility requirements.

The Milwaukee Health Department provides school-required vaccinations free of charge to children (18 years of age or younger) who meet one of the following criteria:

The child is uninsured (no medical insurance)

The child is enrolled in or eligible for Medicaid/BadgerCare

The child is Native American or Alaskan Native

Why Vaccinate?

According to a press release from the Milwaukee Health Department, vaccines required for school attendance, such as those protecting against measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP), and varicella, are crucial for preventing the spread of highly contagious diseases.

In Milwaukee County, there have been 111 cases of pertussis (whooping cough) reported in 2024, compared to just 2 cases by this time last year.

The Milwaukee Health Department say the pertussis vaccine is the most effective way to prevent illness or reduce the severity of symptoms. Ensuring children are up-to-date on these immunizations helps protect them and the broader community from serious yet preventable, severe illnesses.