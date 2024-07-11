article

A Milwaukee man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman after an argument in a Target parking lot in February. Now, court records show a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Prosecutors charged 45-year-old Lajaruis Pilcher with nine felonies and a misdemeanor in the case.

Target argument

A criminal complaint states the case started with an argument in a Target parking lot on Feb. 10. A woman told investigators that a man, now identified as Pilcher, pointed a gun at her and threatened her. She provided photos and a description of the car he was in.

Photo shows Lajaruis Pilcher point gun at woman (Courtesy: Milwaukee County District Attorneys Office)

The woman drove away and was getting off Highway 175 at Lloyd Street when she realized the car was behind her, per the complaint. She said she tried to lose the car, but it continued to follow her. At one point, the complaint states Pilcher put his arm out the car's window and pointed a gun at her again.

The complaint states the woman had bought balloons at Target, and heard what she thought was the sound of balloons popping after Pilcher pointed the gun the second time. When she got home, she found four of the nine balloons had popped – and she later found a bullet strike.

Search warrants

On Feb. 17, officers searched a home near Shermand and Center as part of the investigation. Pilcher was there and arrested at the time.

According to the complaint, police found multiple guns, ammunition, marijuana and more than $35,000 cash during the search. There was also a receipt for a storage locker located near 76th and Dean.

Officers went to search the locker on Feb. 21. They found a white Pontiac with a collector's plate. In the trunk, police found four more guns, ammunition, marijuana and another $99,000 in cash.

The white Pontiac was registered in the name of a woman who was present during the Sherman and Center search, per the complaint. Between the time Pilcher was arrested and the search that unveiled the Pontiac, prosecutors said he made a jail call to that woman in which they discussed a white car.

Featured article

Case details

Pilcher posted $20,000 bail and was released from jail on Feb. 21 after the storage unit was searched. The complaint states an employee at the storage facility informed police, as they were writing their report, that Pilcher showed up and became upset when he learned officers had searched the unit.

In all, Pilcher is charged with: