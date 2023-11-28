Gun waved at Milwaukee vigil crowd, man accused

A Milwaukee man suspected of shooting up an elderly woman's home last winter is now accused of a new felony gun crime.

In January 2023, residents near 23rd and Cherry held a vigil for a homicide victim. Police said that's when 36-year-old Marvin Smith came out of his house holding a gun with an extended magazine and ordered people to move the vigil down the street.

Sandra Boose, 63, saw what happened and called for help.

"I’m seein’ this boy on the corner, waving this gun around, and all these kids around. Just was ridiculous, so I called the police on him," she said.

Ten months later, prosecutors have now charged Smith for waving that gun around.

A search warrant application filed by police last week said Smith is also suspected of firing bullets into Boose's home in retaliation. However, prosecutors have not charged Smith with firing those shots.

Smith is due to be sentenced next month for a previous gun possession charge.