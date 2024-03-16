article

Americans for Prosperity handed out gift cards to shoppers at a Milwaukee grocery store on Saturday, hoping to provide relief for those struggling to afford food.

The organization said it will distribute 100 gift cards, each worth $60, this weekend at two Pete's Fruit Market locations.

"The only people losing their buying power, the people being most affected by losing their buying power, are people right here in this area," said Jamiroquan Kittler, AFP's supervisor of grassroots operations.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

The Americans for Prosperity "Prosperity is Possible" campaign also distributed gift cards at Sherman Park Grocery earlier this month.