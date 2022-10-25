Milwaukee girl shot; teen arrested just blocks from shooting

There are new details on the arrest of a teenager charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. Police made the arrest at Custer Park, just blocks away from where they say Olivia Schultz was killed.

Prosecutors say Schultz was shot and killed while helping family unload groceries outside their home earlier this month. Mourners gathered on Monday, Oct. 25 to celebrate the life and grieve the loss of the 12-year-old girl.

Olivia Schultz

The same day, prosecutors charged 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett with killing Schultz and wounding her mother.

Court documents say Schultz's family identified Garrett as one of two men walking in the alley behind their home on Oct. 10. Court documents say after a brief interaction, Garrett pulled out a gun. The criminal complaint says Schultz's mother said, "He did not need to do anything with the gun, that it’s not worth it." The two suspects continued walking when, about four houses down, Garrett started shooting at them.

In the days to follow, Schultz's mother said she was still at a loss.

"I don't understand what made them go down the alley and turn around and start shooting at us. I thought it was safe," said Celeste Wilson, Olivia Schultz's mother.

The same day Garrett was charged, Milwaukee police say they got a tip. Garrett was just blocks away. Family tells FOX6 News someone spotted Garrett at Custer Park on the basketball court – and called police.

Olivia Schultz

Schultz's family has a GoFundMe to help cover her funeral costs.

Milwaukee police say a 16-year-old boy is in custody in connection with the shooting. He has not been charged.

Garrett has yet to make an initial appearance on the charges.