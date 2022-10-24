Milwaukee girl shot, killed; Benjamin Garrett taken into custody

article

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has criminally charged 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett in connection with the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl at 37th and Rohr.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said he was taken into custody Monday, Oct. 24 – two weeks after the shooting.

A Milwaukee woman, 46, was also shot and wounded.

Garrett is now charged with the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide – party to a crime

First-degree recklessly endangering safety – party to a crime

12-year-old fatally shot near 37th and Rohr

Case details

According to the criminal complaint against Garrett, police interviewed the woman who was wounded. She told officials she had just returned from grocery shopping -- and parked in the alley behind her house. The woman state she saw two young males walking in the alley -- it appeared to her that they were looking around; as if they were looking for something. The complaint says both of the young males were masked -- one was wearing a surgical mask, the other was wearing a black ski mask that covered his entire face.

The woman's husband was staring at both the young men, the complaint says. As they walked past their car, one of the young men said, "Can I get my face back," the complaint says. He then pulled down his mask, revealed his face.

After walking past their car, that first young man pulled out a gun. The woman told the young man "he did not need to do anything with the gun, that it's not worth it." The young men kept walking.

The complaint says when the two young men were about four houses away, the first young man "began to shoot at her and her family." The woman turned to take cover, and when she did, she was shot in the back. The woman then saw that her daughter had been shot, the complaint says.

Another person spoke with police on Oct. 11 -- and indicated they "saw a Facebook photo of the person" who fired the shots. Authorities say they used this photo and social media to identify Benjamin Garrett, the defendant.

If convicted, Garrett could face more than 72 years in prison – and could be fined up to $25,000.

Again, Garrett remains on the run. Milwaukee police are seeking information from the public on Garrett's whereabouts. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.