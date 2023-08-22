Milwaukee gas station shooting, accused security guard in court

article

A Milwaukee gas station security guard accused of killing man over stolen snacks appeared in court Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Investigators said 56-year-old William Pinkin turned himself two days after the Aug. 16 shooting. He is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and it's not his first run-in with the law.

"If convicted for first-degree intentional homicide, there’s a mandatory penalty of life in prison," said Court Commissioner Susan Roth.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators said video showed the victim, 29-year-old Isaiah Allen, taking Little Debbie snack cakes from a gas station near Teutonia and Roosevelt without paying for them. In court Tuesday, Pinkin asked for the criminal complaint filed against him to be read through.

"(Pinkin) gets within a little more than arms-length behind him, holds up the gun and shoots towards the back of (Allen's) head," Prosecutor Arthur Thexton read from the complaint.

Teutonia and Roosevelt fatal shooting; Isaiah Allen

Pinkin was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in 1990, prosecutors said. He was released in 2018 but went back to prison in 2019. Officials confirm he was released in March of this year.

"Mr. Pinkin, it appears you are still on (Department of Corrections) supervision for another homicide for which you were convicted several decades ago," Roth said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Allen's family told FOX6 News that he suffered from mental health issues. They have stood outside the gas station where he was killed ever since – asking for justice and accountability.

Pinkin's bail was set at $250,000. He is due back in court Aug. 30.