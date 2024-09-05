Milwaukee gas station shooting; man accused of firing shots, wounded woman

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of firing shots that wounded a woman sitting in a car at a gas station on Aug. 31. Surveillance video captured the shots being fired and the defendant is seen where casings were recovered.



A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless injury in connection with a shooting that unfolded at a gas station on Aug. 31. The accused is Shawnta Harris.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a shooting at the Clark gas station at 55th and Lisbon early on Saturday, Aug. 31. Officers located a victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim indicated she was shot while sitting in the rear seat of a car.

The victim told police she was at the gas station to make change for a $100 bill. She saw two men arguing. She "saw a taller guy take off running and heard 2 shots and then 2 more shots after that. (The victim) reported that she then realized she was shot," the complaint says.

Milwaukee police collected 14 spent 9mm casings at the gas station. Investigators also reported that ShotSpotter alerted to 15 rounds being shot at 1:02 a.m.

The complaint says detectives located a Black Glock semi-automatic pistol in the glovebox of the vehicle the defendant arrived in to turn himself in at the police station.

Surveillance video was recovered from the gas station. In that video, the defendant is seen "discharging the firearm at the red sedan as the sedan drives away. The defendant is seen in the same location that the casings are recovered," the complaint says.

Harris made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 5. Cash bond was set at $10,000.