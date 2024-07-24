Milwaukee gas station shooting; 2 men facing charges

article

Two Wisconsin men are facing multiple charges following a shooting on Milwaukee's south side that wounded four people, including two children, on Wednesday afternoon, June 26.

The accused are 26-year-old Qkobe B. Jenkins of Kenosha and 32-year-old Dominique R. Bridges of Milwaukee. Combined, the two face nine charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee Police Department officers responded near 60th and Oklahoma just before 2:30 p.m. to a BP gas station.

Four people injured

Upon arrival, police located four victims:

A 33-year-old woman

A 28-year-old woman

A 9-year-old girl

A 5-year-old girl

Each of the victims had gunshot wounds and they were all taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

In the parking lot at the scene of the shooting, officers located a total of 27 spent casings.

A white Nissan Altima that the victims were in had a total of 21 bullet strikes to the vehicle.

Per the complaint, officers recovered surveillance video from multiple angles which depicted parts of the shooting. Nearby surveillance video showed three male suspects leaving a red Ford Taurus, then go out of frame during the time of the shooting, and returning to the car before it drives away.

Arrests made

Officers located that vehicle the following day and arrested Bridges.

On Friday, July 19, officers located Jenkins and arrested him.

Jenkins said he was with Bridges, Bridges’ brother and an unidentified man. They were looking for another man who they believed was involved in killing one of their family members, who drove a white Nissan Altima.

Jenkins told police they saw the white car parked at the gas station. He said Bridges was driving the Ford Taurus and parked a block away. Per the complaint, Jenkins said he, Bridges’ brother and the unknown man then approached the gas station and shot at the Altima.

There is no word on the status of Bridges’ brother or the unknown man.

Jenkins is facing the following:

One count of attempt first-degree intentional homicide - as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon

Three counts of first-degree reckless injury - as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon

One count of possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent

Bridges is facing the following: