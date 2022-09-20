Milwaukee garage burglary, 3 wanted

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three people wanted for an Aug. 1 burglary on the city's south side.

They broke into a garage on 68th Street north of Howard Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and took property.

Police described all three as males between the ages of 15 and18. One had "orangish curly hair." They were all wearing hoodies.

Suspects in garage burglary near 68th and Howard (Courtesy: MPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.