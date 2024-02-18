Milwaukee fundraiser honors Peter Jerving, raises funds for D.C. trip

Honoring a hero after his death, it’s been a year since Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, a fundraiser was held in his name to help fund the Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes fund.

Jerving was just 37 when he was shot and killed on Feb. 7, 2023.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Peter Jerving

The fundraiser was held at Serb Hall, where pizza was sold to donate to the fund.

"I think, say thank you to someone who gave their life for the job they loved and the city they loved," Vlado Ninkovich, President of the Serb Hall Board of Directors said. "I think it would be important if people could come out and support whether or afterwards with a donation."

American Serb Hall

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

100% of pizza proceeds are going to the MPA fund. That money will be used to send District Four’s officers to Washington, D.C. for National Police Week, which is held in May.