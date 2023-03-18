French bulldogs stolen from Milwaukee yard, owner says

article

The American Kennel Club earlier this week named French bulldogs the country's new favorite breed – ending Labrador retrievers' record 31-year run.

One Milwaukee woman believes two of her French bulldogs were stolen last Friday, March 10 – and she has a message for other dog owners.

"We’re always together and this – it’s just hard for me," said Kimberly Bonds.

Bonds has three French bulldogs, and her home is usually full of the pitter-patter of paws. She let her French bulldogs, Abby and Gigi, outside as usual last week. Twenty minutes later, they were gone – and her back gate was open.

"My big dog Lucius comes in, but there’s not Abby and Gigi," Bonds said. "My heart. I just literally dropped in the alley. My heart just like – I’m never going to see my babies again."

Abby and Gigi, French bulldogs stolen from Milwaukee yard

It's what happened next that makes Bonds feel like evil was lurking.

"Somebody had seen them being picked up in a blue van. She said her husband asked if they were his," said Bonds. "The man then replied, They’re mine now.' And took off."

Bonds has not seen her Abby and Gigi since. When she's at work, she's reminded of the pain; she works at a veterinary clinic.

"I see these Frenchies coming in, and my heart just breaks because I’m always like, ‘Yeah I got these dogs, here are my babies,’" she said.

Bonds is not alone. Several French bulldog owners have reached out to FOX6 News about their missing or stolen dogs, too.

"I always thought that this would never happen to me – and it did," said Bonds.

Abby is 2 ½ years old and needs medication, while Gigi is 10 months old.

"These are not just pets, these are my heart," Bonds said.

Bonds said she won't stop looking until her heart and home are full again.

If you think you've seen Abby or Gigi, contact the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. Bonds' contact information can be found on Lost Dogs of Wisconsin.