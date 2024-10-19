'Pumpkin Palooza:' Milwaukee kids, families enjoy 4th annual event

article

The Brief "Pumpkin Palooza" took place on Milwaukee's north side on Saturday. The free event let kids pick out and decorate their perfect pumpkin for Halloween.



The free event included games, activities and, of course, pumpkins at St. Ann Center Bucycrus Campus and the Indaba Band Shell near 25th and North. Children were encouraged to come in costume to pick and decorate their perfect pumpkin for Halloween.

"One of our key elements is being able to extend ourselves out to the community, and so we offer this as a free opportunity for children to come with their parents or their grandparents," said Gloria Miller with St. Ann Center. "It's a good time for people to come together intergenerationally, families, and enjoy themselves."

St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care said a number of sponsors made this year's Pumpkin Palooza possible.

St. Ann Center "Pumpkin Palooza"