Milwaukee foot chase on highway; police make arrest, locate gun

Wisconsin Department of Transportation video shows Milwaukee police chasing a man down the highway on the city's south side.

It all unfolded early Sunday, Oct. 15 near 4th and Lapham.

Police chased the man on foot as he ran on the highway and off ramp.

Eventually the 42-year-old man was arrested – and police say they did find a gun.

Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.