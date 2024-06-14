Food trucks will return to a stretch of west Capitol Drive in Milwaukee on Saturday – just a few months after they were banned.

It will be a busy weekend for Shawn Jackson. Her food truck is one of eight that secured a space on Capitol Drive.

"I'm excited about giving Milwaukee a taste of love in every bite.," she said. "I look forward to opening up on 98th and Captiol."

The Common Council lifted its ban that temporarily prohibited food trucks from operating on Capitol Drive from 76th Street west to the city limits. There are new guidelines in place.

"We put them in safe places first and foremost. Second of all, I wanted to make sure I was not creating a disruption for the brick-and-mortar businesses, so we made sure that we did not put these food trucks near food establishments," said Ald. Lamont Westmoreland.

New signs with food truck rules posted on west Capitol Drive

That's exactly what FOX6 saw on Friday. Each space was numbered and assigned to a specific vendor, placed away from residences and brick-and-mortar restaurants.

"These slots are exclusive. You can't share these spots, these spots are numbered," Westmoreland said.

The alderman said each food truck had to apply for a permit to secure a spot. Westmoreland added that he is working on an ordinance that will allow permits to be revoked if the vendors are not following rules.

"I think it's going to be a good thing, and my message is: I want every operator there as long as they follow the rules," he said.

Safety is a top priority for residents like Megan Larkin, who live in the neighborhood near the new food truck zone.

"The new regulations will definitely help with safety and keeping people, cars and pedestrians – just everyone – safe," she said.