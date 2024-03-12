Milwaukee food truck ban on Capitol Drive begins this weekend

A popular food truck hot spot in Milwaukee will see changes starting this weekend, as a ban takes effect, making it illegal for parked vehicles to sell.

On Capitol Drive and Holton, in a stretch known for booming businesses, one food truck was smashed into pieces by a car in late February.

"Anyone on this side of town knows there’s been major car accidents during the winter, which caused a lot of damage," said resident Jim Wick. "I think the burden is going to be on getting as many of the big vehicles off the side of the street as we can there’s room for them to park on the side."

Starting Saturday, food trucks will no longer be allowed to park on both sides of West Capitol Drive from North 76th Street west to the city limits. The ban affects any parked vehicles that sell items along the street.

"Hopefully if they do that, that it won’t last forever but they need to get the message out there that they need to clean up the streets," Wick said.

One food truck operator told FOX6 News they were not aware and is concerned about the impact it will have on their business.

"This ban is needed as I continue to work on reducing the amount of litter scattered throughout the city, address parking issues, and obstructed vision for motorists to reduce the potential of accidents," said Alderman Lamont Westmoreland.

He said they are working on finding an alternative location for the food trucks and others who will be affected by the change.