Milwaukee food truck ban on Capitol Drive; Alderman calls for return

Less than a month after they were banned, we could see food trucks returning to Capitol Drive in Milwaukee. Alderman Lamont Westmoreland has laid out a plan to reestablish sales from food trucks operating on Capitol Drive from 76th Street to the city limits.

A ban on these sales was passed by the Common Council last month and went into effect on March 16. The main reasons for this ban were traffic safety and littering concerns.

Burnham Park food truck zone, Milwaukee

This new proposal will create a "Type 2 food truck zone" this summer as established by Common Council legislation passed in 2023.

'From now until the lift of the ban, I am working to bring more organization and structure which will dramatically reduce litter concerns, negative impacts to brick and mortar food establishments in the area, and alleviate safety concerns for both patrons and operators," said Alderman Lamont Westmoreland.

This zone will encompass the stretch of Capitol Drive affected by the ban.

According to a press release, the food truck zone will limit density by establishing the maximum number of food peddler vehicles that may be parked on a block face in that zone.