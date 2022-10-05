Milwaukee flu vaccine season kickoff; where to get your shot

article

Flu season is officially here – and Milwaukee leaders came together on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Neighborhood House of Milwaukee to roll up their sleeves, receive their seasonal influenza (flu) vaccine, and share the best ways to keep yourself and loved ones healthy.

A news release says the flu vaccine is recommended for all individuals over six months of age, especially those at greatest risk for serious complications, including adults 65 and older, children younger than five, and pregnant women.

Flu shots are available at no charge to anyone six months and older, regardless of insurance status at any Milwaukee Health Department Walk-In Clinic. You are invited to call 414-286-8034 to check for flu vaccine availability.

Milwaukee clinic locations include: