The Brief Milwaukee city officials will provide a flood response update on Thursday. MFD responded to dozens of flood-related calls Wednesday night into Thursday. People can report street flooding locations by calling 414-286-CITY.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other city officials provided an update Thursday on the ongoing response to flooding that has overwhelmed certain neighborhoods and roadways.

The backstory:

The Milwaukee Fire Department said its dive team members responded to 60 calls related to flooding – including submerged cars, downed wires and some flooded structures – from Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

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FOX6 News crews found significant flooding across the city on Wednesday night, and some of the hardest-hit areas remained flooded into Thursday.

What you can do:

A city spokesperson said crews are out across Milwaukee to address street flooding. People can report street flooding locations by calling 414-286-CITY.

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the afternoon – check back for updates.

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