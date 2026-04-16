Milwaukee flooding: Cars stuck in high water, roads closed

The Brief Some areas in Milwaukee are still seeing significant flooding on Thursday. FOX6 crews saw five vehicles in standing water near Fond du Lac and Locust. People can report street flooding locations by calling 414-286-CITY .



Flooding caused road closures and left vehicles stranded in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, April 16.

Flooded streets

What we know:

Milwaukee police had the area of Fond du Lac and Locust blocked off due to flooding. FOX6 News crews at the scene saw five vehicles trapped in standing water.

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The Milwaukee Fire Department said multiple vehicles were also stranded in the water near Oklahoma and Howell, on the city's south side, Thursday morning. The MFD Dive Rescue Team searched and removed the occupants from those vehicles. No injuries were reported from that incident.

Officers put up tape and cones to alert other drivers not to enter the intersection due to high water. Milwaukee Department of Public Works was contacted and advised.

Heavy flooding was also spotted near the Marquette University campus, in the area of 15th and Kilbourn. The university issued an alert Thursday morning, advising people not to drive near 15th and Kilbourn due to flooding and urged caution across the area.

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Additionally, the Milwaukee Country Transit Service said severe weather is creating difficulty for bus services. MCTS said in a statement:

"We are actively monitoring conditions with the safety of MCTS riders and operators as our top priority. Please anticipate delays and detours to service on Thursday morning. Real-time information can be found on RideMCTS.com or in the Umo app. Customer service is also available after 8 a.m. at 414-937-3218."

What you can do:

City spokesperson Jeff Fleming said crews are out across the city to address street flooding. People can report street flooding locations by calling 414-286-CITY.

PHOTO GALLERY: Flooding in Milwaukee

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Fond du Lac and Locust, Milwaukee

Flood warning

Big picture view:

A flood warning was issued until 1 p.m. Thursday for the following areas: Milwaukee County, Jefferson County, Walworth County, Racine County, Waukesha County.

The FOX6 Weather Experts said an active and moisture-rich pattern continues across southern Wisconsin, with periods of showers and thunderstorms lingering into today along with ongoing flooding concerns.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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