Milwaukee flood recovery; businesses impacted, city shares resources

The Brief Milwaukee leaders are focusing attention on businesses recovering from the severe flooding that hit the city. O'Lydia's Bar and Grill in Walker's Point suffered significant damage, but has already reopened to the public. Milwaukee Health Department officials provided resources for all impacted businesses.



Milwaukee leaders are drawing extra attention on Wednesday, Aug. 13, to businesses impacted by the severe flooding that slammed the city.

Businesses impacted by floodwater

What we know:

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) Commissioner Mike Totoraitis, PhD, and MHD Director of Consumer Environmental Health, Carly Hegarty paid a visit to O’Lydia’s Bar and Grill in Walker’s Point.

Flooding damage at Olydia's Bar and Grill, Milwaukee

After O'Lydia's staff posted a video on social media showing significant flood damage in the restaurant’s storage area. MHD inspectors offered cleanup guidance, explained what can be salvaged, and ensured safe disposal of food and materials.

Officials on Wednesday used the O'Lydia's experience to show a before-and-after example of flood recovery. They also shared resources for all affected businesses and residents across Milwaukee, including those in the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

MHD also highlighted how residents and business owners can get food safety and cleanup guidance by calling the MHD Consumer Environmental Health hotline at 414-286-8327. People can also visit MHD’s website for more cleanup information.

Tips for residents

What should I do with bulky items?

The city will conduct free, special, bulky item pickups for households with city garbage collection service. Fees will be waived for flood-related bulky item pickup.

Residents should place items at their regular garbage collection point. If material is not able to be collected on the normal collection day this week, crews will refer those addresses and the department will schedule a follow-up pickup. If items are not placed out on the regular pickup day this week, residents must make a request by contacting the city.

Due to high call volume, wait times are longer than usual, so the city encourages milwaukee.gov/clickforaction and the MKE Mobile app for reporting. Residents may also use the Call Center at 414-286-CITY.

Where can I drop off items?

Both the South (Lincoln Avenue) and North (Industrial Road) Drop-Off Centers are open and free to city residents through Sunday, Aug. 17, during regular hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. These sites are accepting flood-related debris and household items to assist in cleanup.

Is parking enforcement suspended?

To support neighborhood recovery, overnight parking enforcement is suspended Monday through Wednesday nights this week. Vehicles must still be legally parked. Regular enforcement will resume Thursday night into Friday morning.

DPW crews have also been actively relocating stranded vehicles to the roadside to improve access and safety. The city asks owners to move those vehicles by Thursday to avoid impoundment.

When will streets be cleaned?

Street sweeping to remove flood debris will begin in the coming days, city officials said Tuesday. The DPW asks for public cooperation in keeping roadways clear to support efficient operations and reminds residents to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas, and to report storm-related issues such as:

Street or basement flooding

Stranded vehicles

Downed trees or limbs

Traffic or streetlight outages

Any other service-related concerns

Reports can be submitted via milwaukee.gov/clickforaction, the MKE Mobile app, or by calling 414-286-CITY.

