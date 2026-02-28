Milwaukee flag football game shooting, man found guilty at trial

article

The Brief Gavino Avalos-Morales man was found guilty at trial of killing Raysean Barnes. The shooting happened at a youth flag football game in Milwaukee. It happened at MPS South Stadium, near 11th and Windlake.



Gavino Avalos-Morales was found guilty at trial on Friday of shooting and killing 47-year-old Raysean Barnes at a youth flag football game on Milwaukee's south side.

In court:

Prosecutors charged Avalos-Morales with first-degree reckless homicide, but a Milwaukee County jury convicted him on a lesser charge of second-degree reckless homicide. He was also found guilty of discharging a gun in a school zone and having a gun on school grounds.

What's next:

Court records show Avalos-Morales, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at MPS South Stadium, near 11th and Windlake, in October 2024. Court documents said the shooting was the result of a fight that Barnes was not even involved in.

A criminal complaint said Barnes was leaving the stadium to get water for a thirsty child and there was a fight involving two groups of people near a concession stand. Prosecutors said surveillance video showed two men leave the bleachers, run past Barnes and start a fight with Avalos-Morales and another man.

Prosecutors said Avalos-Morales pulled out a gun during the scuffle and, for no apparent reason, pointed it at Barnes. Court filings said the victim appeared to have his hands up in a "surrender position" right before he was shot.