Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee flag football game shooting, man found guilty at trial

By
Published  February 28, 2026 12:06pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Gavino Avalos-Morales 

The Brief

    • Gavino Avalos-Morales man was found guilty at trial of killing Raysean Barnes.
    • The shooting happened at a youth flag football game in Milwaukee.
    • It happened at MPS South Stadium, near 11th and Windlake.

MILWAUKEE - Gavino Avalos-Morales was found guilty at trial on Friday of shooting and killing 47-year-old Raysean Barnes at a youth flag football game on Milwaukee's south side.

In court:

Prosecutors charged Avalos-Morales with first-degree reckless homicide, but a Milwaukee County jury convicted him on a lesser charge of second-degree reckless homicide. He was also found guilty of discharging a gun in a school zone and having a gun on school grounds.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What's next:

Court records show Avalos-Morales, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at MPS South Stadium, near 11th and Windlake, in October 2024. Court documents said the shooting was the result of a fight that Barnes was not even involved in.

MPS South Stadium

A criminal complaint said Barnes was leaving the stadium to get water for a thirsty child and there was a fight involving two groups of people near a concession stand. Prosecutors said surveillance video showed two men leave the bleachers, run past Barnes and start a fight with Avalos-Morales and another man.

Prosecutors said Avalos-Morales pulled out a gun during the scuffle and, for no apparent reason, pointed it at Barnes. Court filings said the victim appeared to have his hands up in a "surrender position" right before he was shot.

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Wisconsin Circuit Court, as well as prior coverage that included information from the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee