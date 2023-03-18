Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee firefighter injured at scene near 80th and Oklahoma

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee firefighter was injured while responding to a call on the city's southwest side Saturday, March 18.

It happened near 80th and Oklahoma. MFD said the firefighter was taken to a hospital and is talking to doctors.

The Red Cross told FOX6 News it was called to assist with a fire at that location.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.