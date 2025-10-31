Milwaukee firefighter, brother found not guilty in 2024 beating

article

The Brief A Milwaukee County jury acquitted a firefighter and his brother of felony charges. The charges were tied to beating a man who they said broke into their home. The man who was beaten has pleaded guilty to felony burglary for the incident.



A Milwaukee County jury acquitted a firefighter and his brother of all charges related to the beating of a man who they said entered their home uninvited last year.

In court

What we know:

Prosecutors charged 38-year-old Ty Dright-Jackson, a Milwaukee firefighter, and his 34-year-old brother Tramel Dright with the same two felonies: first-degree reckless injury and substantial battery.

The brothers pleaded not guilty to those charges in February. And on Friday, a jury found them not guilty of those charges after a week-long trial.

Dig deeper:

The man the brothers were accused of beating, 27-year-old Jalon Nutt, was charged with felony burglary. Court records show he pleaded guilty in August. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 11.

Nutt was released on extended supervision in November 2024. In 2022, he was convicted in two separate cases of breaking into homes – including one where he was found in a woman's bedroom. He also has several convictions in Dane County.

Milwaukee beating | Dec. 4, 2024

The backstory:

It happened near 31st and Juneau. Police call records said someone reported a man came into their home and was standing over them while they were sleeping.

According to court filings, the brothers violently beat Nutt in the alley – some of it caught on nearby surveillance cameras – and then dragged him back toward their house, hitting him with a baseball bat and forcing him to crawl on his hands and knees back into the home.

Jalon Nutt's injuries

FOX6 News obtained more than 100 pages of police records, including interviews and descriptions from that night. Documents revealed the beating included at least 25 stomps and 18 punches to Nutt's head and happened within a 10-minute timeframe.

In the documents, Dright said the reason for bringing Nutt back to their home was to make sure he got arrested. Nutt's family said the beating took it to another level.

Court filings said Nutt had a broken nose, cracked teeth and multiple cuts to the face that required stitches – and was at one point intubated at the hospital.