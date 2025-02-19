Milwaukee firefighter, brother charged in beating plead not guilty

article

The Brief A Milwaukee firefighter and his brother pleaded not guilty and were bound over for trial on Wednesday. The brothers are accused of beating a man who they say broke into their home last year. The man who was beaten is charged with felony burglary for the incident.



A Milwaukee firefighter and his brother, accused of beating a man in December, pleaded not guilty and were bound over for trial on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

In court

The backstory:

Ty Dright-Jackson, an MFD firefighter, and his brother Tramel Dright are each charged with the same count: first-degree reckless injury in the case. The man they are accused of beating, Jalon Nutt, is charged with felony burglary after the brothers say he entered their home uninvited.

What's next:

Court records show Dright-Jackson is due back in court next month, while Dright has a bond hearing scheduled for Feb. 28. Both men are charged with one count of first-degree reckless injury in the case. Nutt is yet to appear in court.

Case details

It happened near 31st and Juneau early on Dec. 4. Police call records said the caller reported a man came into their home and was standing over them while they were sleeping.

According to court filings, the brothers violently beat the man in the alley – some of it caught on nearby surveillance cameras – and then dragged the man back toward their house, hitting him with a baseball bat and forcing the man to crawl on his hands and knees back into the home.

FOX6 News obtained more than 100 pages of police records, including interviews and descriptions from that night. Documents revealed the beating included at least 25 stomps and 18 punches to Nutt's head and happened within a 10-minute timeframe.

In the documents, Dright said the reason for bringing Nutt back to their home was to make sure he got arrested. Nutt's family said the beating took it to another level.

Jalon Nutt's injuries

Court filings said the victim had a broken nose, cracked teeth and multiple cuts to the face that required stitches – and was at one point intubated at the hospital.

Dig deeper:

Nutt was released on extended supervision in November 2024. In 2022, he was convicted in two separate cases of breaking into homes – including one where he was found in a woman's bedroom. He also has several convictions in Dane County.