Milwaukee fire station at 8th and Hayes could reopen; closed since 2018

The Brief A Milwaukee fire station that closed in 2018 could reopen if the mayor's budget plan gets the green light. Mayor Cavalier Johnson's budget proposal calls for a boost in funding for the fire department. The public is invited to weigh in on the budget plan in the coming weeks.



A Milwaukee fire station on the city's south side could reopen if a proposed boost in funds for the fire department are approved by the Common Council. That proposed boost was part of Mayor Cavalier Johnson's 2025 budget plan released on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The fire station in question is Station 31 – located at 8th and Hayes. It closed in 2018. But after a recent fatal fire, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski pushed for its reopening.

Milwaukee Fire Station 31 at 8th and Hayes

Back in April, a woman died, and a firefighter was hurt in a fire not far from Station 31. However, the station does not have active fire engines or emergency response crews. That means the response time to emergencies approaches five minutes.

Fatal fire near 8th and Hayes, Milwaukee

"We had a 5-minute response time. This is what we have been telling you. This is the difference," said Chief Lipski in an April news conference.

On Tuesday, Mayor Johnson announced his proposed budget for 2025 would increase fire department funds by 4.6%. About 20% of the budget goes towards the fire department – and leaves open the possibility of reopening a fire station.

Chief Lipski said if the budget is approved, they would likely reopen Station 31.

Milwaukee Fire Station 31 at 8th and Hayes

"We finally have a system in place. We finally have a belief in place amongst the policymakers that a proper city has a proper fire department," Lipski said.

People who live nearby welcome the idea – even if it could mean higher taxes.

"We have to deal with fires in this neighborhood quite a bit, waiting for response times, and you never know what’s going to happen in a short amount of time. So it’d make a huge difference," said Laura Perry, who lives on S. 8th Street.

Laura Perry

The public will have a few chances to share their views on the proposed budget. First up is the financial committee meeting on Monday morning, Sept. 30 at City Hall. Then, on Oct. 7, there will be a joint public hearing with the mayor and Common Council.

This idea is in the early stages. You will have a chance to share your opinion on the budget plan before it is passed in November.