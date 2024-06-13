Milwaukee earns top insurance rating for emergency service

The City of Milwaukee has earned a top rating for its emergency services from the Insurance Services Office.

Through the cooperative efforts of the City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services, Department of Emergency Communications, Milwaukee Water Works, and the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD), the city earned a score of ONE, the highest possible rating, from the Insurance Services Office (ISO).

Insurance companies use the score to help set home insurance rates, as a home that is less likely to be severely damaged or destroyed by fire is cheaper to insure.

The Insurance Services Office (ISO), an independent grading organization, provides a report on fire protection for communities under its Public Protection Classification Program for insurance companies that purchase their services. Ratings are done on a scale of ONE to TEN, with a ONE being the best rating a fire department can receive.

