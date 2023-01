Milwaukee firefighters said no injuries were reported after a fire on the city's east side Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Fire crews responded to the scene near Prospect and Belleview just after 5 p.m. There was fire on the first and second floors, with "heavy fire" on the outside.

No one was found inside. The Red Cross was called in to help anyone needing assistance.