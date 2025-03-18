Milwaukee vacant house fire near Finlayson and Locust

article

The Brief MFD responded to a vacant house fire early Tuesday morning. It happened near Finlayson and Locust on the Harambee neighborhood. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Milwaukee firefighters were called to a vacant house in the city's Harambee neighborhood early Tuesday morning, March 18.

What we know:

It happened around 4:40 a.m. near Dr. William Finlayson Street and Locust Street. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor of the two-and-a-half-story house, which had been boarded up. There was fire on all floors.

MFD said firefighters checked all floors of the house for occupants multiple times. No one was found, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.