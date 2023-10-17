Milwaukee Fire Department t-shirt contest; winner revealed, benefits Komen

Milwaukee Professional Fire Fighters’ Association Local 215 (L215) unveiled on Tuesday, Oct. 17 the winning t-shirt design from its T-Shirt Design Contest – a collaboration aimed at making an impact on the lives of women facing breast cancer.

The effort aims to raise crucial funds and awareness in the fight against breast cancer, with all proceeds from the t-shirt sales generously donated to Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization in support of women battling breast cancer in Wisconsin.

The winning design will be emblazoned on t-shirts and proudly worn by the courageous firefighters of L215.

The t-shirts will be made available for purchase at local215.org/shop or by calling 414-259-8000.

All proceeds from the t-shirt sales will be directed towards Susan G. Komen's mission of empowering women in Wisconsin to fight breast cancer through education, early detection, support, and treatment.