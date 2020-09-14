Milwaukee Fire Department sells t-shirts to help promote diversity

article

The Milwaukee Brotherhood of Firefighters (MBFF) on Monday, Sept. 14 unveiled t-shirts for sale to members of the Milwaukee Fire Department and the public.

In a news release, the MBFF indicated it works to promote diversity in the Milwaukee Fire Department -- to educate the community in fair and just practices and provides mentoring to disenfranchised youth.

Milwaukee Brotherhood of Firefighters t-shirt

"When they see these shirts, they not only see a shirt that represents them, they'll see a shirt that represents their fire department. It's making a conscious effort to stand with them," said Marcus Smith, firefighter and t-shirt creator.

"We've struggled together, we've celebrated together, we've won together and we've lost together. There is nothing that can take that away inside the Milwaukee Fire Department," said Aaron Lipski, Assistant Chief, Milwaukee Fire Department.

Advertisement

Money raised on this t-shirt campaign will fund the MBFF and provide scholarships to kids in the inner city, offering a means to make a difference in their futures.

The apparel is available through the Dunn's Sporting Goods website.