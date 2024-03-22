article

A cat died in a Milwaukee house fire on Friday afternoon, March 22.

Firefighters were called to the home on 14th Street north of Bolivar Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The fire was put out in a first-floor bedroom.

While all the residents self-evacuated without injury, the cat died in the fire. No one was displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire department said the home's smoke detector was operational.