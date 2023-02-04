Fire on Milwaukee's north side; garage, home involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire on the city's north side Saturday, Feb. 4.
It happened near 67th and Mill around 11:50 a.m. MFD said the fire reportedly started in a detached garage but spread to the adjacent home.
Firefighters searched the garage and the home and found nobody trapped inside. Paramedics evaluated one person at the scene.
There were not reported injuries to fire department personnel.
We Energies service was requested.