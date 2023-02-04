Fire on Milwaukee's north side; garage, home involved

article

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire on the city's north side Saturday, Feb. 4.

It happened near 67th and Mill around 11:50 a.m. MFD said the fire reportedly started in a detached garage but spread to the adjacent home.

Firefighters searched the garage and the home and found nobody trapped inside. Paramedics evaluated one person at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were not reported injuries to fire department personnel.

We Energies service was requested.