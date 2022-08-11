38th and Locust fire, woman taken to hospital: MFD

article

The Milwaukee Fire Department said a woman was taken to the hospital after a house fire Thursday morning, Aug. 11.

Crews arrived at home near 38th and Locust around 11:30 a.m. The woman, 50, was assisted from the building by fire department personnel before being taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross was notified, according to MFD, to assist the other residents of the home – three adults and three kids.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.