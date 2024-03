article

Firefighters on Wednesday morning, March 13 responded to the scene a house fire in Milwaukee. It happened around 8 a.m. near 20th and Cherry.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story home with fire in the attic.

Three occupants were escorted out of the first floor.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.