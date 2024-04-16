article

One person was injured in a Milwaukee fire on Tuesday night, April 16.

It happened near 13th and Melvina. The Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire was reported on the first floor with one person missing.

Firefighters went in and found that person, who was hurt and taken to a hospital.

The fire was extinguished within five minutes, MFD said.

What led to the fire is not yet known. The extent of the person's injuries is unclear.