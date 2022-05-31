Festa Italiana 2022 to take place on Italian Community Center grounds

Organizers of Milwaukee's Festa Italiana announced on Tuesday, May 31 that there will be a Festa Italiana in the city for 2022 – but it will take place on the grounds of the Italian Community Center.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Festa will be treated like a "tradition ethnic street festival" – and will feature food, family, and tradition.

"This is the Festa Italiana experience, said Rose Anne Ceraso Fritchie, Director of Festa Italiana and President of the Italian Community Center Board.

Ceraso Fritchie said the decision to cancel the festival on the Summerfest grounds was fiscally based. But after further consideration, organizers determined they could organize Festa on their own grounds.

"The pandemic was very hard on us fiscally," Ceraso Fritchie said. "We have a beautiful building that hosts wonderful events. We have a large parking lot that caters to the downtown Milwaukee businesses – all of which shut down for almost two years."

Specific details of this year's Festa are yet to come and will be released on the Italian Community Center website as well as social media.

Back in April, Festa organizers announced they were canceling this year's festival. Officials say eue to the circumstances associated with COVID-19 and its impact on the organization during the past few years, the directors deemed it the best course of action to re-imagine how we celebrate Italian culture and heritage in 2022.

"We took a lot of heat for it. I cannot tell you how many phone calls I sat through, because although we do not have an office staff, I've been coming down and listening to the voice mails and calling people back," Ceraso Fritchie said. "Believe me, I've gotten an earful."

When asked whether Festa Italiana would ever return to Maier Festival Park, Ceraso Fritchie said festival organizers are taking it one year at a time.

"Although things are getting better; business is coming back – at least for the conference center, parking is not quite where it should be, it really depends on how it goes this year fiscally as to what we'll be able to do in the future," Ceraso Fritchie said.