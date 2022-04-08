2022 Festa Italiana canceled; circumstances associated with COVID

article

The Italian Community Center Board of Directors announced Friday, April 8 that after careful consideration, Festa Italiana 2022 will not be held in July at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Due to the circumstances associated with COVID-19 and its impact on the organization during the past few years, the Directors deemed it the best course of action to re-imagine how we celebrate Italian culture and heritage in 2022.

"COVID-19 has impacted virtually every business and industry across the country, said Rose Anne Fritchie, President of the Italian Community Center and Festa Director. "Unfortunately, Festa Italiana in Milwaukee is among the festivals that has to adapt after the economic impact of the past two years."

Anne Fritchie, President of the Italian Community Center and Festa Director statement:

"The social impact of holding Festa Italiana is near and dear to our hearts and brings with it a stronger bond between the Italian Community Center and the City of Milwaukee. We have always been proud to be the oldest of the ethnic festivals in Milwaukee. However, we are at a point in time where we must think of not only the physical health of our members, but also the financial health of our organization when planning events.

The Italian Community Center would like to thank the many volunteers and attendees who make it possible to hold such a prestigious festival every year. Stay tuned for more information about what the Italian Community Center has planned for celebrating Italian culture and heritage in 2022."