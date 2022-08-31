Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home

A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend.

"So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore.

A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings at 15th and Windlake on Milwaukee's south side.

"I only had time to grab my glasses, my wallet, my phone, and of course, my baby," Skenandore said.

Milwaukee fire crews say the fire started in the basement around 4 a.m. Saturday. Luckily, no one was hurt. But it was not an easy escape for Skenandore and his son.

"We realized we could not go out the back door because so hot, so much smoke. I could see the fire down there," Skenandore said.

Skenandore eventually jumped with his 2-year-old son, Junior, in his arms.

"I didn’t look down or anything. I literally just went for it," Skenandore said. "You have so much adrenaline I felt like Superman."

Not all heroes wear caps. But the father and son jumped to safety with nothing on their backs.

"He only had on a diaper. But he’s got me," Skenandore said.

In the end, Skenandore finds comfort knowing he and his son are OK. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help him and his son.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.