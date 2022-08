article

Milwaukee firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the basement of a home near 15th and Windlake on Saturday morning, Aug. 27.

The call for the fire came just before 4 a.m.

There were no injuries – everyone in the home got out safely.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The American Red Cross is helping five adults and one child who live in the home.